Nation 1,440th Covid-19 patient discharged from hospital The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021,18:15 (GMT+7) 1,440th Covid-19 patient discharged from hospitalThe Saigon Times The façade of the Vinh Long Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital, where L.T.T., Vietnam's 1,440th Covid-19 patient, is being quarantined – PHOTO: SGGP HCMC – L.T.T., Vietnam's 1,440th Covid-19 patient, who had illegally entered Vietnam from Cambodia, has been discharged from the Vinh Long Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital after testing negative for the disease three times, said Van Cong Minh, director of the Vinh Long Department of Health. He is now placed under quarantine for 14 days at the hospital's centralized quarantine center in line with the regulations, the local media reported. During the treatment process, the patient underwent 16 Covid-19 tests. Most of the results came back positive but he tested negative for the disease the last three times, so the provincial Department of Health decided to allow him to leave the hospital, Minh added. The Vinh Long Police Department had earlier prosecuted L.T.T. for allegedly spreading dangerous infectious diseases to other people.

