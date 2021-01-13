Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam. In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, the diplomat said that this political event brings great expectations not only to the Vietnamese people but also other countries in the world, especially for those having close relations with Vietnam like Venezuela. She attributed Vietnam’s recent achievements, especially in economic recovery, COVID-19 prevention and anti-corruption, to the CPV’s sound leadership. She spoke highly of Vietnam’s preparations for the important event. Regarding draft documents submitted to the Congress, the ambassador expressed her impression on the methodical preparation in almost all contents, demonstrating democracy, wisdom and creativeness of the entire Party and people. Apart from reviewing the implementation of the Resolution of 12th National Party Congress and 35 years of the Doi moi (Renewal) process, the congress will set tasks and orientations in the future, according to Pugh Moreno. Therefore,… Read full this story

13th National Party Congress – the key to the future: Venezuelan diplomat have 304 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.