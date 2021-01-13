The 13th National Party Congress, which will pick candidates for the country’s new leadership and set out the long-term development course, officially opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam opened at Hà Nội’s National Convention Centre on Tuesday morning. A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members attend the event which lasts until February 2. The Congress’ opening ceremony also saw the attendance of the former leaders of the Party, State and Fatherland Front, and representatives of veteran revolutionaries, Việt Nam Heroic Mothers, outstanding professionals, religious dignitaries and young people. Foreign ambassadors and country representatives of international organisations in Việt Nam were also present. Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc delivered the opening speech, stressing the significance of the 13th Party Congress. “The Congress takes place in the context of the country facing many opportunities and challenges and a lot of new strategic problems that need to be resolved,” he said. The PM emphasised that challenges including climate change, natural disasters, epidemics and spectacular achievements of scientific and technological advances were affecting the socio-economic life of our country as well as… Read full this story

13th National Party Congress opens in Hà Nội have 254 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.