13th National Party Congress – new milestone in Việt Nam’s development process

Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Việt Nam. HÀ NỘI – The 13th National Party Congress will mark a new milestone in the development process of Việt Nam and its Party, as it will shape the country's future and propel its international integration, said Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Việt Nam. The congress is scheduled to run from January 25 to February 2 in Hà Nội. In an exclusive interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Dervaux highlighted that a capable team of new leaders will be elected to steer the nation, while new strategies will be passed to accelerate growth in the next five years across all fields from politics, economy to culture. He also reviewed Việt Nam's important achievements during its 35 years of reform, saying the attainment of 2.91-per cent growth in 2020, among the highest…

