Delegates salute the national flags at the 13th National Party Congress’s official opening session on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, taking place from January 25 to February 2, has made international headlines. The Associated Press (AP) on Monday ran an article saying that almost 1,600 delegates are attending the congress this week to approve future policy and help select the nation’s top leaders. Hà Nội’s streets are lined with the Party’s hammer and sickle flags, national flags and posters to promote the congress, which is held every five years. Some 10,000 people involved with the event must each take two tests for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The article cited Murray Hiebert, a senior associate of the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, as saying that Việt Nam has grown an average of 6 per cent over the past five years and nearly 3 per cent in 2020, when most of its neighbours slumped into recession due to the pandemic. Japan’s Nikkei Asia newspaper said the same day the congress is an important political event of Việt Nam as it takes place at a time… Read full this story

13th National Party Congress makes international headlines have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.