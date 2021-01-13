13th National Party Congress convenes preparatory session

Delegates at the preparatory session Prior to the session, delegates paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum. Members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat as well as head delegates then laid flowers and offered incense to martyrs at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs. Under the chair of Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly, the session approved its agenda together with the congress’s working regulations, agenda, and voting rules. A Presidium of the congress was elected with the participation of 17 Politburo members and Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, along with a five-member Secretary Group and a 13-member board for delegate status verification. Delegates passed a report verifying the status of delegates to the 13th National Party Congress, which showed that all the 1,587 delegates are eligible. In the afternoon, delegates studied documents of the congress at the accommodation facilities. Source: VNA

