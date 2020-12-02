Young Vietnamese people sent off for military services

Quang Nam Party Secretary Phan Viet Cuong presents flowers to a new soldier

In the city of Tam Ky, Quang Nam province’s Party Secretary Phan Viet Cuong presented flowers to and whipped up 150 young people, part of nearly 2,500 people from the province to be trained for various military units.

The provincial Party chief wished the new conscripts to healthy and fulfil their missions successfully.

The sending-off ceremony was held at the headquarters of the military command instead of the March 24 Square as in previous years as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.

In the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, chairman of the provincial government Pham Ngoc Nghi attended a ceremony at Buon Ma Thuot to dispatch 330 recruits, out of a total of nearly 3,000 recruits from the province.

Deputy Defence Minister Le Chiem presents flowers to new recruits in Da Nang

The south central coastal province of Phu Yen saw 2,010 enlisted young people while the central city of Da Nang sent 1,050 conscripts to units from the navy, air force, border guard and the municipal police.

Deputy Defence Minister Le Chiem attended a sending-off ceremony in Da Nang and offered morale-boosting remarks to the young soldiers at the staging area of Hai Chau district.

Theo NDO