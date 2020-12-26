Young man’s chilli business is red-hot hit

Lê Văn Thôi taking care chilli plants in his farm. — VNA/VNS Photo THANH HOÁ — A young man from a poor rural commune of Thanh Hoá Province has been successful in growing chilli peppers for export. Born in a poor family in Xuân Sinh Commune of the central province’s Thọ Xuân District, Lê Văn Thôi decided to start his own business after many years working as a hired labourer across the country. “After graduating from high school, I left my village to work as a hired labourer in many places,” Thôi said. “But for many years of hard-working, I was still a poor person, let alone able to help my parents,” he said. “So, I decided to return to my home town to work for myself.” In 2005, Thôi went back home, but in the very first years, due to lack of experience, natural disasters and epidemics, his farm did not perform well. But he did not give up. In 2008, through the media and the internet, Thôi realised that there were many businesses that needed to import hot peppers for chilli paste and pharmaceutical production, so he borrowed VNĐ500 million (US$21,000) from banks, friends and relatives to invest in a… Read full this story

