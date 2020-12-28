Young fish sauce entrepreneur enjoys sweet taste of success

Nguyễn Văn Các checking his fish sauce. VNA/VNS Photo Hoa Mai THANH HOÁ – A young man in Thanh Hoá Province decided to return home after studying and working abroad to develop a traditional product, fish sauce. After graduating from the economics faculty of Tokyo University, Nguyễn Văn Các refused lucrative job offers in Japan to return home to Hoằng Phụ Commune of Hoằng Hoá District. As he was born and raised in the commune with a tradition of making nước nắm (fish sauce) for more than 100 years, Các decided to bring his knowledge from Japan home to realise his dream of developing a brand name for Khúc Phụ fish sauce. He wanted to make sure Khúc Phụ fish sauce was on every diner table in Việt Nam. “I was admitted to the economics faculty at Tokyo University in 2010,” Các said. “Two years later, I was recruited as a manager at a big restaurant with a salary of US$3,000 per month,” he said. “My family tradition has four generations of fish sauce makers so during the years studying and working in Japan, the taste of my homeland’s fish sauce was deeply ingrained in my thoughts,” he said…. Read full this story

