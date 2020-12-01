Tap to Phone enables businesses to accept contactless payments on any NFC-enabled Android device, improving the checkout experience for customers Prudential Vietnam, Dai-ichi Life, and Tiki will be the first businesses in Vietnam to roll out Tap to Phone, with the launch of Visa Rapid Seller Onboarding (RSO) making it faster and easier to become Tap to Phone-approved as the sign-up process is managed entirely online. Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos said, “As digital payment adoption surges in Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’d like to thank Sacombank for helping us launch Tap to Phone to make digital payments even more accessible for consumers and small and micro businesses across the country. Tap to Phone is an affordable and easy-to-use means of moving into the contactless era. Not only has Tap to Phone been helpful for in-store sales but it also provides a contactless payment-on-delivery option to customers looking to socially distance.” With Tap to Phone, business owners can quickly turn their Android devices into cost-effective point-of-sale terminals capable of accepting contactless payments. Sales staff will be able to process payments via a simple tap without the need for additional and often costly hardware. As no special knowledge or skills are required,… Read full this story

World’s first launch of Visa Tap to Phone with Rapid Seller Onboarding have 320 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.