Infrastructure Work on Long Thanh airport project to begin this month The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,10:40 (GMT+7) Work on Long Thanh airport project to begin this monthThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of the Long Thanh international airport project. ACV will break ground on the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project in Dong Nai Province this month – PHOTO: ACV HCMC – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) will break ground on the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai this month, with demining being the first to be implemented, an ACV representative told a recent meeting on the project. The meeting was attended by Dong Nai Chairman Cao Tien Dung and a working team led by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan to reach a consensus on handing over cleared land for the implementation of the project, reported Phap Luat Online. After the mine clearance work, ACV will build a fence around the land designated to develop the airport, said the ACV representative. Of the over 1,800 hectares of land serving the construction of the first phase, competent agencies have completed the site clearance and compensation of over… Read full this story

