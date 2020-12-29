Woman tests positive after illegally crossing Vietnam border with COVID-19 patient

A woman who had traveled with a COVID-19 patient in a car to made an illegal entry into Vietnam last week has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The woman lives in Lai Vung District, Dong Thap Province, located in the Mekong Delta, Doan Tan Buu, deputy chairman of the province, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper on Tuesday morning. She is being monitored in stable health at a hospital in Dong Thap, Buu said. The Ministry of Health has yet to log this case because it only gives updates on coronavirus patient numbers at 6:00 pm every day. The woman left Myanmar with five others on December 15 and arrived in Thailand one day later, according to an epidemiological investigation. The six stayed at a hotel in Mae Sot, a city in western Thailand, until December 22. On December 23, they came to Cambodia. The six went on to travel to Vietnam. When they approached the Vietnamese territory, they hired a seven-seater car to illegally cross the Vietnam-Cambodia border and get to Ho Chi Minh City on Christmas Eve. Two of the six left the group to move to the Mekong Delta the same day while… Read full this story

