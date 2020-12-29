Winter Carnival to be held in Quang Ninh

A Winter Carnival is scheduled to be held at the Tuan Chau tourism complex, Ha Long City, in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 1. At the Carnaval Ha Long in 2018 (Photo: VNA) Hosted by the Tuan Chau Group, this is the first time a winter street festival is to be held in Quang Ninh. Themed “Brightening up wonders – Spreading the smile of Ha Long”, the carnival is expected to attract over 1,000 professional and amateur artists. The highlight of the festival is an open stage facing towards Ha Long Bay, and the parade of over 100 cruise ships, helicopters, seaplanes and paragliders. The festival is to be free and open to all.

