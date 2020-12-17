What is the future of “Made in Vietnam” products on Amazon?

Amazon Global Selling held the first seller conference to empower more “Made in Vietnam” products to go global The information was stressed at the first online Seller Conference by Amazon Global Selling in Vietnam under the theme “The Future of Made-in-Vietnam” on December 8 and 9. Gijae Seong, head of the Amazon Global Selling Support team in Vietnam, said that, “As one of the most dynamic emerging countries in the East Asia region, Vietnam has a strong manufacturing base. ‘Made in Vietnam’ products from home, apparel, kitchen, tools, and home improvements on Amazon have been recognised by global customers. As cross-border e-commerce further develops this year, it is good timing for Vietnamese sellers to go online to set up global business and presence.” “The virtual seller conference this year presents Amazon’s continuous efforts to better support Vietnamese sellers. With an extended local support team, we hope to assist Amazon online stores to help Vietnamese businesses to unleash their potential and promote the future of ‘Made-in-Vietnam’ products via Amazon online stores worldwide,” he added. Possessing competitive advantages in manufacturing, as well as favourable domestic environment, Vietnam is a country with great potential for further development of cross-border e-commerce. Besides, selections from Vietnamese sellers are getting popular among global customers thanks… Read full this story

