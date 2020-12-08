Community Watershed project improves clean water access for rural communities By Tam An Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,10:00 (GMT+7) Watershed project improves clean water access for rural communitiesBy Tam An A woman collects waste in Lai Chau Province. The project has provided training on proper waste management for the local residents in the province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER HCMC – HEINEKEN Vietnam held a handover ceremony last week for the watershed protection project in the Ho Thau and Binh Lu communes in Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, which aims to provide the rural and needy communities with access to clean water and develop a culture around saving and protecting water. “One of our ambitious goals is to be 100% water balanced by 2025. This long-term project takes a holistic approach in reaching that goal by addressing watershed protection and water scarcity across Vietnam. Clean water is an essential resource that everyone should have access to,” noted Holly Bostock, Corporate Affairs director at HEINEKEN Vietnam. “Our program provides clean water access to communities that need it most, sponsorship of waste collection equipment as well as training on proper waste management. Creating a fully integrated project is important for the long-term growth and development of… Read full this story

