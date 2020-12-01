Children fly kites on rice fields in Hòn Đất District, the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đạt Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Quốc Phương spoke to the Vietnam News Agency about the need to develop a master development planning for the Mekong Delta region In July, Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc approved a project on developing the planning for the Mekong Delta region in 2021-2030 with a vision toward 2050. The Ministry of Planning and Investment was assigned to lead and co-ordinate other ministries and agencies to write the planning. Why is this planning necessary? Mekong Delta region planning is important for both the development of the region and the whole of Việt Nam. The Mekong Delta region is a coastal area in the lower part of the Mekong River, consisting of 13 cities and provinces. The region’s area accounts for 12 per cent of the country’s area and is home to 20 per cent of Việt Nam’s population. With its potential, advantages and attention paid by the Party, State and Government to the region’s development, agriculture, aquaculture, forestry, industrial production and tourism hubs have been formed and expanded in the region. Now, the Mekong Delta is… Read full this story

Water issues at the centre of Mekong Delta planning have 327 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 1, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.