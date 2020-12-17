Trade Walmart buys Vietnamese goods from FDI firms rather than Vietnamese suppliers The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,18:22 (GMT+7) Walmart buys Vietnamese goods from FDI firms rather than Vietnamese suppliersThe Saigon Times Representatives of foreign retailers attend the conference on December 17. Walmart, an American multinational retailer, has encountered difficulties in finding Vietnamese suppliers – PHOTO: MOIT HCMC – Despite expecting to buy goods directly from Vietnamese firms, Walmart, an American multinational retailer, has encountered difficulties in finding Vietnamese suppliers. Over 95% of exporters from Vietnam joining the Walmart retail chain are foreign direct investment (FDI) firms. Vince Tran, senior manager II of the development division at WMGS Vietnam Services Company, a representative of Walmart in Vietnam, told a review conference on December 17 that Walmart has made inquiries about thousands of types of Vietnamese goods, but has only bought hundreds of them, mainly from FDI firms. The retailer is planning to increase the amount of Vietnamese goods at its Walmart supermarket chains, Vince Tran said. However, there has been some difficulty in placing Vietnamese products on Walmart’s shelves as many Vietnamese firms do not have the relevant strength required. Vietnamese firms have failed to understand the United States’ demand and have yet… Read full this story

