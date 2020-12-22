VUS organises charity programme to foster kindness

VUS’s ‘7 day of kindness’ programme has attracted more than 10,000 students, parents, teachers, and staff and their friends. Photo Courtesy of VUS HCM CITY— The Vietnam USA Society English Centers is organising a programme called ‘7 day of kindness’ to encourage children to do good things every day and foster kindness in them. Its students will send gifts to children in the flood-hit central province of Quang Nam. One of its activities to celebrate Christmas, it has attracted more than 10,000 students, parents, teachers, and staff of VUS and their friends. VNS
