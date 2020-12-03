Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund receives more support

The program will take place at 8:30am on December 5 at the HCM City Television Theater, and will broadcast live on HTV9 channel. Groups and individuals sign agreements to assist the projects of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund at the press conference. The program aims to review activities of the Fund and the club in 2020; present Vu A Dinh Awards to outstanding students, as well as give Tet gifts to the naval, coastal guard, border guard units, and people living in border areas and on islands. At the press conference, nearly 50 groups and individuals affirmed to continue joining the Fund in realizing projects and pledged to further assist the club with funds of over VND 53 billion. Translated by Chung Anh
