VTV Digital partners with Coc Coc to boost distribution of digital TV content

VTV Digital and Coc Coc are pooling their strengths to distribute digital TV content Accordingly, VTV Digital plays the role of producer and supplier of quality and reliable content under the brand name of Vietnam Television. Meanwhile, Coc Coc, with its technological advantage, will develop a system to distribute these content on digital platforms. In addition, the two sides will provide information and promote each other's images and brands on their platforms. Specifically, VTV Digital and Coc Coc will jointly research and develop products such as personalised video recommendations based on user preferences. The first feature will be integrated into the new tab of the Coc Coc browser. It will suggest the latest and most popular videos of VTV by topic of interest for users. Second, they will tie up to provide official and timely information for users. Through the Coc Coc news reader, users will be able to access the official and hot news of VTV. The third feature is an integrated live TV function. Users can also enjoy VTV's TV content through the playback feature right on Coc Coc browser. Commenting on the partnership, journalist Le Quang Minh, director of VTV's digital digital content production and development center said, "With…

