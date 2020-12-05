Vocational schools told to foster entrepreneurship among students, modernise teaching methods

Students learn how to run a business from a business start-up model at an event held in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo An Hiếu HCM CITY — The Government’s Project 1665 for supporting students’ start-ups until 2025 has created favourable conditions for students who want to start their own business, and attracted the participation of enterprises, investment funds, other investors, and organisations and individuals in the country and abroad. Đỗ Năng Khánh, deputy general director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, said this at a recent seminar held in HCM City on linking resources to enable vocational education students to develop a start-up spirit. Part of the national start-up festival for students that opened in the city on November 23, the seminar attracted officials from local agencies and departments, business executives, representatives of vocational training institutions, and students with a passion for starting a business. Project 1665 was approved by the Government in 2017 and implemented at all vocational training facilities nation-wide. “It helps promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among students by equipping students with the basic knowledge and skills on how to start a business and find suitable jobs after graduating,” Khánh said. Vũ Anh Tuấn, director of the Quang Trung Software Business Incubator Centre (QTSC Incubator), said the main reason why students from vocational schools face… Read full this story

