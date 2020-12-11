VN’s equity market attract capital via funds

Domestic and foreign investors at the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange. — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s equity market has been attracting trillions of investment capital via the flourish of equity funds. As of September, the total number of funds operating on the market was 52, including 33 open funds, two closed funds, 10 member funds, six ETFs and one real estate fund. The total net asset value (NAV) managed by the funds is VNĐ43.86 trillion (US$1.9 billion). Notably, the total exchange value of ETFs’ certificates in the first nine months of the year amounted to VNĐ6.88 trillion, up 46.4 per cent compared to the whole year of 2019, of which four ETFs have successfully launched IPOs. The number of ETFs, open-ended funds and bond investment funds has soared over the years, but they vary significantly in total NAV. The total NAV of bond investment funds has grown to VNĐ16.62 trillion, accounting for 79.14 per cent of all funds’ NAV on the market. Bond funds have applied digital technology, offering diversified products to attract investors, typically Techcombank’s bond fund, IPAAM’s bond fund, MB Capital and SSI Fund Management Company Limited (SSIAM). The newly-established ETFs have lured large investment capital,… Read full this story

