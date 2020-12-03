VNG Corporation eyes new fintech solution partners at SWITCH 2020

SWITCH 2020 will be held in Singapore This is to co-innovate complementary technologies to support its eKnow Your Customer (eKYC) solution which enables digital banking for banks and financial institutions. Powered by AI, facial and optical character recognition technologies, eKYC is a digital tool to facilitate the mandatory process of identifying and verifying the identity of clients when opening or closing accounts and when carrying out banking transactions. Corporates from Thailand and Malaysia will also be unveiling problem statements at the Open Innovation Challenge dedicated to the region, with the aim of leveraging Singapore’s business-friendly environment, strong infrastructure and proximity to Southeast Asia to co-develop and scale new innovative solutions. Deepening innovation partnerships VNG Corporation’s participation at SWITCH 2020 caps a series of initiatives to deepen innovation partnerships in a two-year MoU that was signed in 2018 between the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Development (NATEC) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and ESG. The MoU aimed to facilitate collaborations for startups, ecosystem builders, and tertiary institutions between both countries. NATEC and ESG will renew the MoU for another two years at SWITCH 2020. The renewal will build on existing collaborations between Vietnam and Singapore,… Read full this story

