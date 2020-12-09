VN stocks rebound, focus switches to banking, securities firms

Vietcombank’s head office in Hà Nội. The bank shares jumped 3 per cent on Wednesday. —VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese shares advanced on Wednesday as the large-cap sector kept rising on positive market sentiment. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained nearly 1 per cent to 1,039.13 points. The index inched down 0.07 per cent on Tuesday. The main driver of the market – the large-cap sector – continued increasing as the market sentiment remained upbeat. The large-cap tracker VN30-Index was up 1.05 per cent to 1,004.03 points. The VN30 futures due on December 17 rose 1.51 per cent to 1,008.00 points. The positive movement of the VN30 futures indicates investors are still optimistic about the market’s short-term prospects, according to Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Securities (SHS). The VN30 futures due on January 21, March 18 and June 17 of 2021 also advanced. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also remained positive as the two trackers were up 0.42 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively. Leading companies in the financial-banking sectors posted good gains to support the market. The insurance, banking and brokerage sectors increased by 1.0-3.4 per cent, according to vietstock.vn. Among insurers, Bảo… Read full this story

