The stock market witnessed rare strong fluctuations in 2020, reflecting the historical fear and strong expectations of investors. The week before the last week of 2020 once again witnessed strong cash flow in the stock market. More than VND17 trillion worth of shares were transferred on December 23. Prior to that, the market witnessed a series of trading sessions with trading volume of over VND10 trillion. This was a good end for an unpredictable year. Huynh Minh Tuan from Mirae Asset said that 2020 could be called a ‘crazy year’ for the Vietnam’s finance and securities market. However, good things can be found in misfortune. According to Tuan, the ‘craziness’ was that money was available everywhere and the number of new securities investors (F0) saw a record high in 2020, which was equal to the last 10 years combined. Securities companies reported that 50,000 new investors were joining the market each month. There were 600,000 new accounts this year. A report found that securities companies had 1.5 million accounts in 2010. The figure had risen to 2.2 million by early 2020, which meant an increase of 700,000 accounts within 10 years. Meanwhile, the number of new accounts reached 600,000. Another… Read full this story

VN stock market 2020: many ups and downs have 277 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.