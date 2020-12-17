VN’s currency policy aims at stabilising inflation and macroeconomy, not manipulation for unfair advantage

The State Bank of Vietnam headquarters in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s exchange rate control, as part of its general currency policy, aims at keeping inflation in check and stabilising the macroeconomy. The country does not intend to create unfair competitive advantage in international trade, said the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on Thursday morning in a response to a report by the US Department of the Treasury in which it listed Việt Nam and Switzerland as currency manipulators. On the topic of bilateral trade imbalances, the SBV said its recent purchase of foreign currency was part of an effort to ensure the stability of its Forex exchange market and to build up reserves and strengthen currency security, which has been considered to be on the lower side in comparison with other countries in Southeast Asia. Việt Nam sought a harmonious and sustainable bilateral trade relationship with the US, said the SBV, saying it has already started working sessions with other ministries and governmental agencies to identify the US’ areas of concern in order to find fair and win-win solutions for the two countries. Earlier, the department delivered to Congress the semiannual Report on Macroeconomic and Foreign Exchange… Read full this story

