A technician conducts a COVID-19 test. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Ten imported cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, including a baby boy under one year old among eight Vietnamese returnees from Russia, and no new cases related to the recent community-acquired cluster in HCM City. The latest cases, all quarantined upon arrival, brought the national COVID-19 tally to 1,377, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The eight patients – numbered 1,368 to 1,375 – are Vietnamese citizens with ages ranging from 21 to 55 years old, except for the baby, who arrived from Russia at Cam Ranh International Airport, Khánh Hoà Province, on repatriation flight QH9195 conducted by Bamboo Airways on December 5. They are currently being treated at Ninh Sim medical facility, Ninh Hoà District, Khánh Hoà Province. Case No.1,376 in HCM City is a 32-year-old Turkish man, who arrived at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on December 6. His test result returned positive on December 7, the only one on his flight from Turkey. He is currently quarantined and being treated at Củ Chi field hospital for COVID-19 in HCM City. COVID-19 patient No.1,377 is… Read full this story

VN records ten imported cases, no new community infections in HCM City have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.