VN records seven more imported COVID-19 patients

A medical worker takes a sample of a student in HCM City for testing after a few new cases of COVID-19 were found in the city. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A ten-month-old baby is among seven imported COVID-19 cases reported in Việt Nam on Wednesday evening. The patients, including six Vietnamese and one Indian, bring the total number of cases in the country to 1,358. The baby girl, from central Nghệ An Province, arrived in central Khánh Hòa Province's Cam Ranh Airport from Russia, aboard flight VN5062, on November 11. She tested positive for the virus on November 30 and is being treated at Khánh Hòa hospital. Three other patients arrived in Việt Nam from France via Tân Sơn Nhất Airport on November 30, aboard flight VN10. They tested positive for the virus on December 1. They are being treated at Đồng Nai Lung Hospital. Another patient, female, resides in central Đà Nẵng City. She returned to Việt Nam from the US, transiting in the Republic of Korea aboard flight KE094, via Đà Nẵng airport on November 23 aboard flight VN431. She tested positive for the virus on December 2. The female patient, residing in southern Tây Ninh Province, arrived in Việt Nam from the Philippines

