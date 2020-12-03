VN pharma landscape set for shake-up

Facing significant expansion from multinational corporations, Vietnamese drug giants took a hit in 2019 despite new strategies, signalling an uninspiring outlook for future growth. Next month, OPC Pharmaceutical JSC, one of the top five Vietnamese pharmaceutical firms, will organise its general shareholders’ meeting to discuss solutions to overcome current difficulties amid stiffening competition. In 2019, OPC witnessed on-year falls of 12 per cent in consolidated revenue and 23 per cent in consolidated after-tax profit. Thorny path Other big players are in the same boat as OPC. Traphaco JSC, the country’s second-largest publicly-traded drug maker, has announced its 2019 financial statement, with consolidated profit and revenue continuing to a downward trend after a tough year in 2018. For instance, Traphaco made VND1.72 trillion in consolidated revenue ($74.8 million) last year, down 4.97 per cent on-year, while its pre-tax consolidated profit fell 0.63 per cent on-year to VND214.8 billion ($9.34 million). A company representative blamed the falls for the whole market’s poor state during this period. According to the third quarter 2019 report by IMS Health, the world’s leading provider of market intelligence to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, the over-the-counter channel saw no growth, while this channel makes up 92… Read full this story
