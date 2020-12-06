Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (R) and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith witnessed the signing of the agreement on Việt Nam-Laos Cooperation Plan for 2021 on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the Việt Nam-Laos inter-governmental committee on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The 43rd session of the Việt Nam-Laos inter-governmental committee on Sunday in Hà Nội yielded unexpected important results, contributing to deepening relations between the two countries, said Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. The meeting was chaired by PM Phúc and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith. PM Phúc made the remark at a press conference after the meeting. The two sides agreed that relations between the two countries over the past five years and in 2020 had seen positive development steps despite changes in the world and the region, particularly the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Political trust was enhanced via many high-ranking visits and meetings, co-operation agreements and programmes were implemented, and bilateral co-operation mechanisms have been upheld and promoted, he said. Co-operation in diplomacy, national defence, security, economy, culture, society and exchanges were expanded together with education and training. The total investment of Việt Nam in Laos was about US$4.2 billion. Regarding future co-operation, PM… Read full this story

VN-Lao inter-governmental committee meeting a success have 267 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.