Designer Nguyễn Công Trí (holding flowers) opens the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020 with his collection “Màu Của Tôi” (My Colour). — Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s leading designer Nguyễn Công Trí presented his new collection called “Màu Của Tôi” (My Colour) to open the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 2020 at the Nguyễn Du Gymnasium in HCM City last night. Trí’s collaborative collection with Aquafina aiming to youth features over 60 silk, leather and metallic designs in vivid colour, with op art and animal prints. According to Trí, “Màu Của Tôi” conveys a message of hope, dream and revival through designs with inspirational colour schemes. He said: “Each individual has a specific and unique colour, but the colour harmony among the people has created an endless beauty of the world.” “I’m proud of my own colour. Let love the colour you have because it is the most beautiful, honest and proud colour in this life,” he added. Trí’s designs were performed by Việt Nam’s top models like Thanh Hằng, Võ Hoàng Yến, Hoàng Thùy and Minh Tú, and special guests Miss Việt Nam 2020 Đỗ Thị Hà, Miss Việt Nam 2018 Trần Tiểu Vy… Read full this story

VN Int’l Fashion Week opens in HCM City have 367 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.