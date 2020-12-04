Stock Market VN-Index surpasses 1,020 points The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 4, 2020,19:12 (GMT+7) VN-Index surpasses 1,020 pointsThe Saigon Times Investors follow stock movements at a securities firm in HCMC. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose to the year’s record high today, December 4 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange achieve the fourth straight winning session today, December 4 and reached 1,021.49 points, the highest since the beginning of this year. Although the main index flew high, adding 1.69 points, or 0.17%, from the session earlier, losing stocks outnumbered winners by 246 to 197. The southern market saw 553.59 million shares worth over VND10.7 trillion changing hands, increasing by 6.69% in volume and 8.27% in value compared with the previous session. Brewery SAB, which extended by 3.6% to VND202,000, was one of the main contributors to the rise. Other major contributors included lender CTG, which was up 2.66% to VND34,700, and consumer goods firm MSN, which increased by 3.1% to VND86,000 after the company announced it’s going to spend nearly VND1.2 trillion on dividend payment for shareholders. Besides, rubber group GVR shot up to the ceiling price at VND20,050. In… Read full this story

