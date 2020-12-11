Stock Market VN-Index hits new high on upbeat investor sentiment The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,19:49 (GMT+7) VN-Index hits new high on upbeat investor sentimentThe Saigon Times An investor looks at his cellphone while sitting in front of stock information boards. Strong cash flow facilitated the growth of hundreds of stocks in the local market today, December 11 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Strong cash flow facilitated the growth of hundreds of stocks in the local market today, December 11, enabling the benchmark VN-Index to exceed the 1,045-point level and set its new peak for this year. With up to 313 stocks advancing and 124 others falling, the main index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange expanded as much as 15.05 points, or 1.46% against the previous session at 1,045.96. Trading on the southern bourse contracted by nearly 26% in volume and some 21% in value at over 463 million shares worth more than VND10.5 trillion. Of this, shares traded in put-through transactions contributed around VND1.8 trillion to the total value. Among bank stocks, only VCB, HDB and EIB failed to rise. The remaining lenders ended in positive territory, with many of them such as BID, MBB, TCB, and VPB hitting their intraday highs…. Read full this story

VN-Index hits new high on upbeat investor sentiment have 274 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.