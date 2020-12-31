Stock Market VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 points The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,18:16 (GMT+7) VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 pointsThe Saigon Times A woman walks past the bull and bear statue in front of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange in District 1, HCMC. The benchmark VN-Index expanded 0.58% in the final session of 2020 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Despite a turbulent year of trading due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the local stock market saw significant growth this year, with the benchmark VN-Index surpassing 1,100 points in the final session of 2020, increasing 14.86% from last year’s final session. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added 0.58%, or 6.33 points, against the previous session to end at 1,103.87 points today, December 31. Winning stocks far outnumbered losers by 290 to 160. There were 527.8 million shares worth more than VND10.8 trillion traded on the southern market, dropping 22% in volume and 20% in value from the session earlier. Many bluechips gained ground, contributing to the rise of the VN-Index. Big gainers included consumer goods stock MSN, bank stock TCB and brokerage stock SSI, which rose 6.5% to VND88,900, 4.9% to VND31, 350 and 4.8% to VND33,000, respectively…. Read full this story

VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 points have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.