Stock Market VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 points The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,18:16 (GMT+7) VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 pointsThe Saigon Times A woman walks past the bull and bear statue in front of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange in District 1, HCMC. The benchmark VN-Index expanded 0.58% in the final session of 2020 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Despite a turbulent year of trading due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the local stock market saw significant growth this year, with the benchmark VN-Index surpassing 1,100 points in the final session of 2020, increasing 14.86% from last year’s final session. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange added 0.58%, or 6.33 points, against the previous session to end at 1,103.87 points today, December 31. Winning stocks far outnumbered losers by 290 to 160. There were 527.8 million shares worth more than VND10.8 trillion traded on the southern market, dropping 22% in volume and 20% in value from the session earlier. Many bluechips gained ground, contributing to the rise of the VN-Index. Big gainers included consumer goods stock MSN, bank stock TCB and brokerage stock SSI, which rose 6.5% to VND88,900, 4.9% to VND31, 350 and 4.8% to VND33,000, respectively…. Read full this story
- Tech stocks to end year down for first time since 1984
- Macromedia ends year with big loss
- Strong investment in education helps lift Vietnam`s innovation index
- VN tourism industry needs internationally qualified staff
- Acupressure for asthma: 8 pressure points to relieve symptoms
- Humidity vs. dew point: What's the difference?
- After Dow sinks 831 points, Trump says Fed 'has gone crazy,' calls stock market drop a correction
- Wall Street Beat: Earnings Point to Tough Quarter for Tech
- The best acupressure points for more youthful skin
- Market Close: Panic grips Wall Street; Dow loses 357 points
VN-Index ends the year at over 1,100 points have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.