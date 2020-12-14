VN encounters increasing trade defence lawsuits as exports expand

Steel produced at Nguyễn Tín Steel Joint Stock Company in Thuận Đạo Industrial Zone, Long An Province. As exports expand, Việt Nam is facing an increasing risk of trade defence lawsuits. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is facing an increasing risk of trade defence lawsuits as exports expand after the country’s active international integration and participation in free trade agreements (FTAs). Most recently, the US Department of Commerce officially announced it would initiate an anti-dumping investigation on polyester texture yarn (PYT) imported from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Việt Nam. Việt Nam’s PYT export to the US increased from US$490,000 in 2017 to US$4.5 million in 2019, making up 8.7 per cent of the US’ PTY import in the period from September 2019 to August 2020. Steel, which had an average export value of $4.2 billion per year, was the product facing the most trade defence lawsuits. The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s statistics showed that Việt Nam faced 30 trade defence lawsuits in the first nine months of this year, compared to just 10 in the same period last year. Among them, there were six cases related to steel. The investigations were mainly initiated by the US, India, Turkey, Canada and Australia. According to Deputy… Read full this story

