VN designers’ collections wow guests at Int’l Fashion Week

Designer Đỗ Long's "The Valley of Goddess" collection closes the Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week 2020. Photo courtesy of the organiser HCM CITY — Fans of fashion in HCM City were impressed by the hundreds of fascinating designs created by Vietnamese designers shown during the four-day Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 2020, which closed on Sunday night. Seventeen Vietnamese designers presented collections of evening gowns, suits, streetwear, and áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dresses) for adults and children. The designs are made with high-quality materials, including metallic fabrics, silk, organza, lace, and velvet with hand-embroidered and printed patterns. Designer Đỗ Long closed the AVIFW 2020 with "The Valley of Goddess" collection inspired by Greek goddesses. It took 120 working days to hand-embroider crystals on his 35 gowns. Two áo dài designers Minh Châu and Bảo Bảo brought the collections called "Kim Lang" (Groom) for weddings, and "Minh Tinh" (Superstar) highlighting the beauty of Vietnamese famed actress in the 70s and 80s. Designers Thào Nguyễn and Ivan Trần introduced their new designs for adults and children in both a sweet and strong style. Thảo's "I'm Happy" collection, a blend of military style with feminism, featured happiness in life, while Ivan's "Dreaming the Circus" showcased designs in futuristic style.

