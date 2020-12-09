VN cities needs strict measures to persuade residents to abandon old polluting motorbikes

Old vehicles are one of the major reasons behind the serious air pollution in urban areas. The Hanoi Department of Natural Resources and the Environment has proposed a pilot program on measuring vehicle emissions and helping people change their old motorbikes. Except for a small number of collectors who love vintage and original motorbikes, most of the owners of old motorbikes are low income earners. They use the vehicles as a tool to earn their living. The program aims to offer low income earners opportunities to buy new motorbikes. Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, praised the initiative to run a program measuring motorbike emissions, saying that it will offer recommendations to users on how to check and maintain their motorbikes to ensure safety in traffic, and will help ease air pollution. Tung stressed that the government, in Decision 16 dated in 2015, wanted to recall and handle expired vehicles from January 1, 2018. However, it has been difficult to implement because of the lack of regulations on the usage life of motorbikes, and emission source control. As a result, motorbikes are still being used until they become scrap. In other words, people are being ‘encouraged’… Read full this story

