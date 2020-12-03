VN banking human resources change in Industry 4.0

The fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) has a great impact on the human resources of the banking sector, according to the general director of Viet Nam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank). A bank worker greets a customers at a bank in HCM City. — Photo thebank.vn Previously, economic students accounted for 90 per cent of banks’ employees, now it was only 60 per cent, said Nguyen Duc Vinh, general director of VPBank. The banking industry was prioritising technology experts graduating from science and technology universities, not only those from economic schools, Vinh said. Not only that, the industrial revolution has also forced many banks to cut large numbers of personnel due to the replacement of machines and artificial intelligence. More than 2,000 employees were cut at VPBank last year, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total number of employees compared to the beginning of the year. Vinh said the reason for the fluctuation was that the bank focused on developing the digital banking segment, optimising its operating systems and sales activities. Meanwhile, small loans were approved online with the help of artificial intelligence that did not need humans, he said. “There are about 96 per cent of… Read full this story

