Community Visually impaired people to receive online business training The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 4, 2020,19:16 (GMT+7) Visually impaired people to receive online business trainingThe Saigon Times Attendees at the forum – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNDP HCMC – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) together with the Vocational Training Center under the Hanoi Blind Association, with support from the Japanese Government, will provide a four-month online and digital business training and coaching program for 22 trainees with visual impairments in Vietnam. This was announced at a forum on digital entrepreneurship opportunities for persons with disabilities co-existing with Covid-19 that took place on Tuesday at Green One UN House, where representatives of organizations for persons with disabilities, the private sector, investors and supporters of start-ups discussed how to promote digital employment and start-up opportunities for people with disabilities. Vietnam is currently home to more than 6.2 million people with disabilities, who have been among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the UNDP’s Rapid Assessment on Socio-Economic Impacts of Covid-19, 30% of people with disabilities lost their jobs, while some 50% had their work hours reduced and nearly 60% had to settle for pay cuts during the pandemic. This year’s International Day for… Read full this story

