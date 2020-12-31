Virus-Free New year in Vietnam

Etienne Mahler With the pandemic not just crushing nations’ ambitious development plans and livelihoods of families and individuals but also costing around 1.7 million people’s lives, not a single incident this year comes close to the impact the global health crisis had. While I was quite happy to move my entire study programme online, leaving me with the joy of waking up just five minutes before any given course, millions of people lost their jobs and economical safety almost in the blink of an eye. After the first infections appeared nearly everywhere around the globe, many of my Vietnamese friends came to me and tried to reassure me that my birth country, Germany, would go through this pandemic relatively unscathed – comments they based on the country’s well-developed healthcare system and its wealth. Some left these comments while fearing that their own country could suffer much more, as its health system and general development status were often considered inferior to Germany. However, at the end of 2020, Vietnam has emerged as one of the most successful countries when it comes defeating the pandemic. For this, it is now reaping the benefits. I have been living in Vietnam for more than… Read full this story

