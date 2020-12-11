VIR to organise “Calling the right shots in the new normal” roundtable

VIR will hold the roundtable on November 12 In the framework of the event, experts will evaluate the recovery of Vietnam’s post-COVID-19 economy and then provide an assessment of alternative investment trends. In addition, experts will also highlight opportunities and risks for enterprises and investors. Furthermore, experts and representatives of investors will spend massive time to discuss problems relating to saving money, investment opportunity on bonds, shares, and property, among others. Participations will also discuss new financial products in the 4.0 era, including investment fund, Forex, electronic money as well as opportunities and challenges for the local market when Vietnam joins free trade agreements. List of experts participating at the roundtable – Nguyen Tu Anh, director general of the Department of General Economic Issues, Central Party Committee’s Economic Commission – Can Van Luc, chief economist, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) – Nguyen Tri Hieu, senior economist – Nguyen Thuy Duong, chairwoman, EY Consulting Vietnam – Le Duc Khanh, director, Investment Department, VPS Securities – Khong Phan Duc, chairman, Vietinbank Capital – Michael Paul Piro, COO, Indochina Capital – Pham Duy Khuong, managing director, ASL LAW – Thai Viet Dung, representative, Exness By Kim Oanh

