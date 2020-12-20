Vingroup announces international partnership, launches largest biomedical data management system in Vietnam

Prof. Vu Ha Van, Scientific Director of Vingroup Big Data Institute Vingroup Big Data Institute (a member of Vingroup), on December 18, 2020, announced its partnership with 10 leading research organisations around the world in the field of precision medicine, aiming to promote precision medicine research and application in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes. At the same time, the group officially launched the largest biomedical data analysis and management system in Viet Nam. Ten new international partners signing partnership agreements with VinBigData are all leaders in the fields of Medicine, Molecular Biology, Computer Science and Bioinformatics. They include the Center for Data and Computing – University of Chicago (USA); Cancer Research Laboratories – MD Anderson Cancer Center (USA); NIH-funded UCSF Mass Spectrometry Facility, University of California (San Diego, USA); McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research, University of Wisconsin (Madison, USA); UPMC’s Molecular Genomic Pathology Laboratory, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, University of Pittsburgh (USA); Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institute (Sweden); Biomedical Data Science Lab, Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand); GenomeAsia 100k – Asia’s leading research organisation on genome; Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Nanyang Technological University (Singapore); Center for Medical Genomics, Mahidol University… Read full this story

