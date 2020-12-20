VinFuture Prize pledges US$ 4.5M annually to reward breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations

Say goodbye to 2020 on Phu Quoc islandCEO Trang Do: Tupperware says “no” to increase sales and profits while reducing product qualityAurora Textile Industrial Park – top-choice investment destination in Viet NamAbbott brings latest breakthrough innovations to strengthen Viet Nam’s healthcareCapitaLand charity arm provides 64,000 glasses of milk to school children December 20, 2020 (Ha Noi, Viet Nam) – On International Solidarity Day, VinFuture Foundation officially launches The VinFuture Prize, the first global science and technology prize from Viet Nam, and one of the world’s largest annual prizes in science and technology. VinFuture Foundation is founded by Mr. Phạm Nhật Vượng, the first Vietnamese billionaire – Founder and Chairman of the largest Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup Corporation, together with his wife, Mrs. Phạm Thu Hương. The vision of this endeavor is to “create meaningful change in the everyday lives of millions of people by promoting breakthrough scientific research and technological innovations”. With that vision in mind, the VinFuture Foundation works to honour exceptional minds whose research and technological innovations will improve the quality of life and ensure sustainable living for future generations by addressing the everyday issues of people, aligned with one or more of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)…. Read full this story

