Vinamilk comes full circle with Vietnam Value Award

Vinamilk received the Vietnam Value Award for the sixth consecutive time This is the sixth consecutive year Vinamilk wins the prize and brings the decade around in spectacular fashion, with the brand receiving once again the title it first received in 2010. Bui Thi Huong, managing director of Vinamilk said, "For us, Vietnam Value Award is not only a recognition but also a mission. Over the past 10 years, we have been actively building ourselves as a national brand to create a solid base for our expansion in the international arena." "From now on, along with Vietnam's growing integration through free trade agreements such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, we will keep working to develop the Vietnamese milk brand in big markets," said Huong. Bringing the national brand to the world has been one of Vinamilk's constant strategies during the past dozens of years. focusing on the local market first then go abroad from nearby markets such as Laos, Thailand, as well as strict markets like the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China. Vinamilk's products have exported to over 54 countries and territories, helping the firm to collect $2.2 billion in export value.

