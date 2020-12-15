VIMC’s new brand identity towards a new development milestone

Vinalines has assumed a new logo and trading name – VIMC Since 2016, Vinalines has begun to prepare for the equitisation and on June 20, 2018, the prime minister issued Decision No.751/QD-TTg approving its equitisation scheme. Despite the challenges and difficulties, with great efforts among the staff, the group has changed its operation model into a joint stock company since August 18 after the first general shareholders’ meeting. Then it has donned a new brand identity with the new brand name VIMC. The new logo of VIMC has three components: The stylised globe and white and blue lines representing the vision towards development beyond the continent to the world, the hope of continuing to gain success, and motivating its units. The dark blue and light blue – the colours of the sea and the sky – imply VIMC’s operating industry and core businesses. VIMC – the new brand name – represents modernity and creativity, aiming to bring a feeling of safety and friendly service to customers. Together with the new brand name and corporate brand identity, VIMC also switched to a new official website at http://vimc.co. New standards in business The new brand identity shows VIMC’s determination to make constant improvements. With the new, modern,… Read full this story

