VIMC sails ahead with new brand and goals According to the group's leaders, the corporation (VIMC) will continue adopting measures to spur growth of its seaports, sea transport, and maritime services. This will also lay the foundation for VIMC to join the international shipping alliance in the future. To this end, three key activities will be strengthened. The first is developing core competencies – an important factor for achieving competitive advantages by providing outstanding values for customers. The second is creating a unique advantage from integrating seaport operations, shipping, and maritime services in providing logistics service packages to customers. The final piece is applying advanced IT, especially in the management and operation of seaports to provide leading solutions for users. VIMC's maritime services are available across the country and provided by member enterprises having rich experience, and well-trained workforce. Its state-of-the-art warehouse system includes inland container depots at Phuoc Long, Nam Hoa, and Lao Cai, and a container freight station warehouse in Dinh Vu, along with a modern transportation fleet providing inland trucking services across the country, meeting requirements of major shipping lines, as well as multinational shipping lines operating in Vietnam.

