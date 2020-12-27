As scheduled, on the launching day, 35 toll booths throughout Vietnam will start using ePass. With ePass, Viettel and the Ministry of Transport are realizing the Prime Minister’s Directive No 39 on the acceleration of the application of automated non-stop toll collection services nationwide. This is a mandatory task that will ensure transparency in toll collection, increase convenience for drivers, and save costs for the society. It is easy to use ePass It is estimated that ePass will help drivers go through toll booths about 60 times faster than the stop-to-pay method. Drivers with ePass will enjoy electronic services varying from service registration, payment, and customer care on digital platforms. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy General Director of Viettel Group shared that Viettel is responsible for developing technological solutions to address socio-economic issues of the country and people. With ePass, Viettel, together with the Ministry of Transport, is starting to build a digital transport ecosystem and smart transportation. Regarding ePass, Nam added that Viettel has applied its most up-to-date technologies, such as optical character recognition (OCR) technology, and the Viettel-developed online-charging system (OCS). Drivers can deposit money to their traffic accounts at 40 domestic banks nationwide and enjoy online payments using… Read full this story

Viettel to start automated non-stop toll collection system on December 29 have 309 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 27, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.