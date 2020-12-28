Today, the company has fully applied IT into its postal delivery services, and, as a result, customers can easily make orders, search for nearby post-offices, check their bills and track the whole delivery process via the mobile apps of My Viettelpost for IOS devices and VTPOST for Android ones. These are the first two mobile applications ever to be released in the postal delivery in Vietnam. IT has now become a very effective and useful tool, comprehensively facilitating the company’s business and management. 2017 marked a remarkable expansion of Viettel Post in both domestic and foreign markets. It has now had more than 1,000 post offices, nearly 5,000 transaction points and agents, spreading out across the country, from towns, cities to remote villages and even islands. After 20 years since its inception, Viettel Post has completed its mission of going further to shorten the distance between people. PANO would like to bring several images of Viettel Post to readers. Viettel Post staff are always friendly to customers Packages are checked carefully Viettel Post networks are continuously expanded Viettel Post has its post offices, transaction-points and agents in all localities across the country Viettel Post principle is to go further to… Read full this story

Viettel Post completes its mission of bringing people closer have 309 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.