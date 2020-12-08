The representative of Vietstar Resort and Spa Phu Yen receiving the VITA Award 2019 Vietstar Resort and Spa is one of seven resorts being honoured from hundreds of resorts registered across the country. VietStar Resort & Spa, one of the most renowned vacation destinations for tourists, adjacent to National Road 1A, is located in the picturesque northern entrance of Tuy Hoa city, 10km from the Tuy Hoa city centre and 15km from Dong Tac airport to the north. The resort began construction in 2005 as the first 5-star resort in Phu Yen. Former vice president Nguyen Thi Binh said he was present at Thom Hill from the starting days of the construction to witness how the investor turned the area into a modern and friendly resort for the province. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the National Assembly, said that the unique design and the harmonious architecture of the resort help visitors relax after a day or work and serves as a getaway from busy daily life. Trinh Quang Bao, deputy general director of Vietstar Tourism Co., Ltd., said, “The award follows careful evaluation based on several criteria and was voted by tourists and the media. This award will motivate us… Read full this story

Vietstar Resort and Spa Phu Yen honoured at VITA Award 2019 have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.