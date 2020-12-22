Corporate Vietravel takes airlines to leverage competitiveness in tourism industry By Nhan Tam Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Vietravel takes airlines to leverage competitiveness in tourism industry By Nhan Tam A water cannon salute welcomes the first Vietravel Airlines aircraft to the Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien-Hue Province on December 21, 2020 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM THUA THIEN-HUE – Vietravel Airlines is expected to fly commercially early next year, helping tourism giant Vietravel Holdings improve its competitiveness with complete services, according to Vu Duc Bien, General Director of Vietravel Airlines, during the welcoming ceremony of the A321CEO plane on December 21, 2020. The plane landed at Phu Bai International Airport in Thua Thien-Hue Province, the private airline’s base airport in Vietnam. In addition to the airlines, Vietravel operates in the travel and accommodation segments. In December, Vietravel Airlines completed its fleet with three A321 CEO planes. The first aircraft arrived in Vietnam on December 5, while the other two will arrive on December 24 or 25, 2020, and January 10, 2021. Bien added that with a large tourist database available from the travel segment and the operation of Vietravel Airlines, Vietravel Holdings will have a network that helps serve passengers proactively. “We… Read full this story
